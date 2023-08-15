'Suspicious' Saskatoon warehouse blaze under investigation

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) is asking for the public’s help in determining what sparked a suspicious fire.

Firefighters responded to a warehouse on fire in the 300 block of Avenue K South around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“The first arriving fire crew reported a large commercial structure with flames showing at the rear,” an SFD news release said.

Fire crews had to breach a fence and locked gate to gain access to the fire, the release said.

They were able to put the fire out at the back of the building. Crews then checked the building for occupants but found no one.

SFD said the fire was under control by 1:53 a.m., and the fire investigator took over the scene at 2:30 a.m.

“The fire is considered suspicious with three points of origin identified to an air handling unit, fire started on west side of building and an accessory building,” the release said.

“On the west side of the property, there were indications of an encampment,” SFD said. Fire crews found no one in the encampment.

There were no injuries reported, according to SFD.

Fire damage is estimated at around $15,000. The fire scene was handed over to the Saskatoon Police Service for investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.