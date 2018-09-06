

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Fire Department responded Thursday morning to a call from an employee of the Ronald McDonald House alerting to a concern of dangerous goods on the premises, the department said in a news release.

One fire engine, one hazmat unit, a decontamination unit, a command truck and officials from the Saskatoon Fire Department and Emergency Measures Organization were dispatched to the scene, the fire department.

The building was evacuated around 10:30 a.m., though the fire department says there were no initial concerns for public safety.

Emergency crews remain on scene and traffic is restricted on University Drive between Clarence Avenue and McKinnon Avenue.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area.