Suspicious package report prompts Avenue H shutdown
File photo (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 10:43AM CST
Emergency crews have shut down a section of Saskatoon’s Avenue H South following a suspicious package report.
The avenue is closed between 21st Street and 22nd Street, according to Saskatoon police.
Few other details have been made available, but police ask the public to avoid the area.
