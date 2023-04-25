Suspicious package prompts Saskatoon city hall evacuation
Saskatoon city hall was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a suspicious package.
Six police cruisers could be seen stationed at various points near the building around the noon hour.
Dozens of workers were outside at a nearby muster point and officers were stationed at the door turning people away.
A news release sent by Saskatoon police just before noon said the explosive disposal unit was being dispatched in investigate the package.
Around 12:30 p.m., a city spokesperson told CTV News the incident had been resolved and staff were returning to the building.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
BREAKING | Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service being restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
U.S. President Joe Biden announces bid to 'finish the job' with another term
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to 'finish this job' and extend the run of America's oldest president for another four years.
Ontario eliminating tuition fees and post-secondary education requirements for new police officers
Ontario is making some major changes in an effort to boost police recruitment, including eliminating tuition fees and post-secondary education requirements.
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
'Missing in action': gun-control groups chide NDP over noncommital stance on bill
The federal New Democrats are coming under pressure from gun-control advocates to support the Liberals in enacting a permanent ban on assault-style firearms.
'Great news': Trudeau welcomes Biden running again for U.S. president
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to run for re-election in 2024, calling it 'great news.'
Oncologists debate providing patients with fewer cancer treatments, not more
A small group of oncologists is gathering in Kingston, Ont., this week to discuss compassionate care options for cancer patients.
Regina
-
Dillon Whitehawk receives maximum sentence for second-degree murder in Keesha Bitternose's death
A judge has served convicted killer Dillon Whitehawk the maximum sentence for second-degree murder for his role in Keesha Bitternose’s brutal death.
-
'Blanket forts': Sask. government facing criticism over crowded hospitals
The Saskatchewan government is facing criticism over hallway medicine at crowded hospitals. The latest incident happened in Saskatoon where a patient was moved from a room to a hallway tent on another floor.
-
Regina police looking for missing mother and 3 month old son
Regina police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 26-year-old woman and her three-month-old son.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg releases ideas for the future of Portage and Main
The City of Winnipeg has released different visions for the future of Portage and Main in order to get public feedback.
-
Stolen truck results in police chase from Winnipeg to Portage la Prairie
A 31-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences following a high-speed chase involving a stolen truck that started in Winnipeg Sunday night and ended in Portage la Prairie Monday morning.
-
Man wanted for second-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a second suspect connected to a shooting that killed a 49-year-old woman in March.
Calgary
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Calgary hosting 'important' arena announcement on Tuesday afternoon
The City of Calgary has revealed plans to host an "important update" on Tuesday on negotiations to build a new event centre.
-
Central Alberta hockey player identified as victim in Lake Louise avalanche
A central Alberta hockey team is mourning the loss of one of its own in a tragic incident in the Rocky Mountains over the weekend.
-
Shots fired at lookout point parking lot in southeast Calgary
Gunfire erupted just after 7 p.m. on Monday, in a parking lot at a viewing area overlooking Deerfoot Trail.
Edmonton
-
Skinner to start Game 5 for Oilers despite Campbell's success in Game 4
Stuart Skinner will start in net for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night.
-
Effluent from Whitecourt pulp mill spills into Athabasca River
Cleanup is underway after a spill at a pulp mill near Whitecourt.
-
Toronto
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
'He was dying': Toronto family left on hold with 911 while trying to revive choking 1-year-old
A Toronto family said they were placed on hold when they called 911 to get emergency help for their one-year-old son who stopped breathing after he choked on cereal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency crews on scene following subway fire at Bloor-Yonge
Fire crews are on scene at Bloor-Yonge Station following reports of a subway fire.
Ottawa
-
-
Man killed mother, brother in eastern Ontario: police
A man who was arrested and charged with two murders in eastern Ontario last week is accused of killing his mother and brother, police said Tuesday.
-
Ottawa police shoot bear dead in Kanata
Ottawa police have shot and killed a bear after it was spotted near homes in the west end several times over the past few days.
Vancouver
-
Search of inmate’s cell at Abbotsford prison results in seizure of $32K worth of contraband
About $32,000 worth of drugs and weapons were seized from a prison in Abbotsford last week, according to the Correctional Services of Canada.
-
2 months after man found dead in Surrey, RCMP turn to public for help identifying him
In hopes of identifying a man who was found dead in Surrey, B.C., two months ago, Mounties are turning to the public for help.
-
Tourism gets $50 million boost from B.C. government
The provincial government has announced $50 million in funding for tourism infrastructure across the province, including $20 million for Science World in Vancouver.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
-
Pothole season in Montreal: Here's how much routine car repairs will cost you
Spring has arrived in Quebec, and as Montreal’s weather rebounds from freeze to thaw, the trees are budding, the flowers are blooming, and the roads are cracking. While drivers across the country have to contend costs associated with potholes and cracked asphalt, Quebecers have had an especially tough break.
-
Quebec lottery winner donates $7 million to house adults with autism
A Quebec lottery winner has made an 'historic' donation to a local autism foundation to fund two new houses for adults. Marcel Lussier, a retired Hydro-Quebec engineer, picked up his winning ticket in June last year. At the time, he said "it was a normal day," until it wasn’t. His ticket won the jackpot: $70 million.
Vancouver Island
-
Capital Iron to reopen in Victoria
An iconic Greater Victoria business is set to reopen less than a year after it closed its doors. Capital Iron closed in December after operating in B.C.'s capital for 90 years.
-
'Don't want to be forced out': Nanaimo residents concerned about proposed rent increase
A group of tenants in Nanaimo have been caught off guard by a proposed rent increase that some say could push them out.
-
Hundreds of metres of rope stolen from Colwood national historic site
The West Shore RCMP are appealing to the public for help after hundreds of metres of rope was stolen from a national historic site in Colwood.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Photos capture alleged illegal fishing of baby eels in N.S. despite moratorium
Photographs have been released allegedly showing people illegally fishing for baby eels in Nova Scotia despite the federal government's recent moratorium that closed the fishery.
-
Halifax budget committee agrees to 'park' paid parking on Saturdays
Business owners and organizations in Halifax’s downtown called on council to “park” its plan to charge for public parking on Saturdays in city parking zones.
Northern Ontario
-
-
One person charged with impaired driving after Kapuskasing collision
A single motor vehicle collision in Kapuskasing recently has resulted in impaired driving charges for the 44-year-old driver.
-
Death of Timmins youth being investigated by provincial watchdog
Ontario Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a youth in Timmins early Sunday morning.
London
-
Sarnia police respond to person with firearm call
Police in Sarnia are investigating a weapons complaint after a person was seen carrying a firearm. Officers responded around 10 a.m. on Tuesday to the 100 block of Euphemia near Brock Street where the area was quickly cordoned off.
-
Homelessness prevention in London-Middlesex gets a funding boost
London and Middlesex County is getting a nearly $22-million boost for homeless prevention and Indigenous Supporting Housing. The announcement was made in London on Tuesday as part of a $202-million investment provincially.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.