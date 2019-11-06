SASKATOON -- A suspicious package containing an unknown substance was confirmed non-hazardous Wednesday morning, Saskatoon Fire Department says.

The package was found in a commercial retail warehouse at 225 Betts Avenue. Upon arrival, two employees and two police officers were placed into isolation as a precaution.

The affected area was confined to the back shipping and receiving room; the Saskatoon Police Service restricted entry to the building and all customers who had been shopping at the time were instructed to shelter in place.

Available information had indicated the possibility of a hazardous substance within the package. The department's Haz-mat unit conducted tests that produced negative results.

Those been placed into isolation were released and all customers were permitted to exit the building.