'Suspicious' grass fire temporarily shuts down Saskatoon rail bridge

A grass fire near the Gordie Howe Bridge caused a temporary shutdown of the CN rail line on Saturday.

Crews were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. with reports of a grass fire, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Firefighters called CN to shut down the rail line just before noon, the fire department said. The rail line was reopened by 3:30 p.m.

The city estimates about two acres of land burned during the blaze, which also spread to the Saskatoon Golf and Country Club and into a pile of heavy timber.

A fire investigator deemed the cause of the blaze suspicious and the case has been turned over to the Saskatoon police, the city says.