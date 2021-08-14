SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call of a structure fire at 6:14 a.m. Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, SFD discovered the garage was fully engulfed in fire. The fire investigator discovered the cause was a recycling bin that was lit on fire and spread to the attached garage, according to a news release.

The damage is estimated to be $200,000.

SFD says there were no injuries to firefighters or residents.

The department says the fire is deemed suspicious and Saskatoon Police Service is taking over the investigation.