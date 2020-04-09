SASKATOON -- An evening fire in the King George neighbourhood is under investigation.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday the Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 700 block of Avenue M South, where they arrived to find a two storey house filled with smoke.

Multiple areas inside the home were on fire, and were quickly extinguished. No one was home at the time, and there were no injuries.

The fire is considered suspicious. Damage is estimated at 30 thousand dollars.