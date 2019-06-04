

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Fire Department and the Saskatoon Police Service are investigating a fire which is believed to be suspicious and which caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

The fire department received a call around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday about a fire at a house at 1138 Avenue P South, according to a news release. One occupant was reported to have fled the scene.

Fire crews had the blaze under control within 30 minutes.

The person later sought medical treatment at an emergency room for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.