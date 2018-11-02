Suspended high school teacher Rhett Lundgren pleaded guilty to arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child between the ages of eight and 10, and two other child pornography-related charges.

The former Walter Murray Collegiate teacher also entered guilty pleas to possession of child pornography and attempting to access child pornography in Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench Friday.

An eight-day trial was scheduled to begin Oct. 31 after a direct indictment was granted last October, which sees a case skip a preliminary hearing and head straight to trial.

“An accused is able to plead guilty at any point during the process and Mr. Lundgren decided to take responsibility for his actions and enter guilty pleas,” Crown prosecutor Lana Morelli told reporters Friday.

Lundgren, 41, was charged in Dec. 2016 after an undercover investigation by the Saskatoon Internet Child Exploitation Unit and was released with conditions after his first court appearance. Investigators did not know who Lundgren was or that he was a teacher at the time of the initial investigation.

“It began as an online undercover investigation and from there it spiraled to when a warrant was executed at his residence to find the child pornography on his devices,” Morelli said.

He was arrested again the next month and charged with breaking two of his conditions and possession of child pornography after police found the files on the devices they seized.

He was also charged with sexual exploitation and luring relating to a 2009 incident in Red, Deer, Alta. allegedly involving a student at the school where Lundgren was a teacher at the time.

He was released on $2,000 bail at the end of Jan. 2016.

Morelli said it’s expected the Crown and defence will enter a joint sentencing submission in January but wouldn’t say a range at this stage. The minimum sentence for each charge he’s admitted to is one year in jail.

No hands-on offences occurred in this case but Morelli said it’s important to speak with children about safety and to remind them people in positions of authority can be perpetrators.

“We need to make sure our children are safe in school, on the streets and at home,” she said.

A fourth count against Lundgren of arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child is expected to be stayed at the end of sentencing.

Lundgren’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9.

His outstanding charges of breach of undertaking are still before Saskatoon Provincial Court and the sexual exploitation and luring charges are outstanding in Red Deer.