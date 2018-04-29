

CTV Saskatoon





A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed.

Saskatoon police and emergency services were called to 18th Street and Ave X South for a man, 35, who was stabbed just before midnight on Saturday.

Suspects stole the victim’s vehicle after the attack happened.

The man was rushed to hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.