Suspects in a reported Lac La Ronge shooting surrendered to RCMP on Friday.

Police received a complaint around 2:30 a.m. Thursday of shots being fired at a vehicle parked in front of a home in the community, according to a news release.

Witnesses provided a description of suspects and a vehicle.

The vehicle was located near another home and a perimeter was set up around it.

Police made contact with the people inside who surrendered, police say.

No one was hurt in the incident.