Suspects in Lac La Ronge shooting surrender
(File image.)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 10:48AM CST
Last Updated Friday, February 8, 2019 4:45PM CST
Suspects in a reported Lac La Ronge shooting surrendered to RCMP on Friday.
Police received a complaint around 2:30 a.m. Thursday of shots being fired at a vehicle parked in front of a home in the community, according to a news release.
Witnesses provided a description of suspects and a vehicle.
The vehicle was located near another home and a perimeter was set up around it.
Police made contact with the people inside who surrendered, police say.
No one was hurt in the incident.