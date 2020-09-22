SASKATOON -- Two men accused in connection with the with death of an inmate at Saskatchewan Penitentiary have been found not guilty of second degree murder.

Landon McKay and Brandon Burns were found not guilty in the death of Jason Bird at Prince Albert Court of Queen's Bench.

Bird died after a riot at Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert in 2016.

Burns and Mckay were also found not guilty for attempted murder in connection with the beating of another inmate.

At least two other men have already pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case.