

CTV Saskatoon





Police say a 43-year-old man that resisted arrest Tuesday for shoplifting will be facing additional charges after attempting to escape police custody Tuesday night.

On Tuesday afternoon police were called to a business in the 300 block of Confederation Drive after a man was caught shoplifting, according to a news release. Following his arrest, the suspect was transported to hospital for treatment as a precaution.

Around 8:30 p.m., while at hospital in police custody, the suspect attempted to flee, fighting an officer. A Taser was deployed twice, to no effect; the suspect was taken into custody with help from hospital security, police say.