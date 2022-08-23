Suspect sought in Saskatoon fatal hit and run turns herself in

A woman who is believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run in Saskatoon has turned herself in to Edmonton Police.

Chasity Erin Kyplain, 38, was the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision on 33rd Street in May 2021, according to a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Kyplain has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision which resulted in death.

The incident happened on May 10 in the 3200 block of 33rd Street East. Despite life-saving measures, a 33-year-old woman died at the scene.

A warrant was issued for Kyplain following the collision.

She was scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.