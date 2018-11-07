

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are investigating two incidents in which customers using a bank ATM were robbed at knife point on the same day.

The first incident occurred around 1 p.m., Saturday in a bank vestibule in the 100 block of First Avenue South, police said in a press release.

The male suspect, armed with a paring knife, waited until the 63-year-old woman was using the ATM and then threatened her with the knife and knocked her to the ground. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The second incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. when the same male suspect entered a different bank vestibule in the 2800 block of Eighth Street East and threatened a 43-year-old woman with a machete before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Neither woman suffered physical injuries, police said.

The suspect is described as five-foot-10 with a slim build. He was wearing red and grey running shoes and a dark grey hoodie, black pants and a black ball cap with a curved brim.

He had a purple paisley bandanna covering his face.