Suspect injured in police-involved shooting in Saskatoon

A man was injured in a police-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Saskatoon.

Around 11:35 a.m., police responded to a report of an armed male at a home in the 200 block of Avenue L South, according to an update from Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

"The caller reported that a physical altercation took place at the door to the home before the 35-year-old suspect fled on foot armed with a handgun and machete," SPS said.

The responding officers found the man and a "confrontation occurred resulting in police firing several shots."

The suspect received a non-life-threatening wound was taken to hospital, SPS said.

SPS has asked Regina Police Service to investigate the incident.

Under provincial legislation, serious police-involved incidents are examined by an outside police service.

Traffic restrictions remained in place late Wednesday afternoon. Avenue U at 22nd Street West was blocked off following the incident.

Around a dozen police vehicles could be seen in the 2100 block of 22nd Street West earlier in the day.

A man in the area at the time of the incident told CTV News he heard gunshots.

Another witness said he saw a man being pursued by poliice.

"We looked out the window becuase he was yelling," Lyndon Gjerde said.

Police closed the area not long after, according to Gjerde.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.

With files from Pat McKay.