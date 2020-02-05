SASKATOON -- RCMP have found and arrested one of the people charged with the murder of Sheena Billette.

Charlie Napthalie Charles, 25, was found at a home in Prince Albert on Tuesday, according to a news release.

He is charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

Billette, 28, was discovered by a motorist along Highway 102 near La Ronge around 5:30 a.m. Dec. 23, according to RCMP.

Charles is scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Thursday.