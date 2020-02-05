Suspect in Sheena Billette’s homicide found in Prince Albert
Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020 10:25AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, February 5, 2020 11:16AM CST
Sheena Marie Billettte, 28, was found dead near La Ronge Dec. 23.
SASKATOON -- RCMP have found and arrested one of the people charged with the murder of Sheena Billette.
Charlie Napthalie Charles, 25, was found at a home in Prince Albert on Tuesday, according to a news release.
He is charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement.
Billette, 28, was discovered by a motorist along Highway 102 near La Ronge around 5:30 a.m. Dec. 23, according to RCMP.
Charles is scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Thursday.