SASKATOON -- A 36-year-old Saskatoon man has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, forcible confinement and breach of undertaking.

A 19-year-old man had reported that between Oct. 3 and Oct. 5 he was forcibly confined and sexually assaulted at a home in the 200 block of Stensrud Road, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

Investigators learned that the victim had met the suspect through a social networking app, police said.

As a result of the investigation, police said a search warrant was executed at the residence on Stensrud Road.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court Tuesday afternoon.