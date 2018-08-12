

CTV Saskatoon





Onion Lake RCMP have arrested a suspect after a homicide that occurred on Saturday morning.

At 7:00 a.m. members of the Onion Lake RCMP detachment received a report about an apparent stabbing.

RCMP located Tyson Blair Crosschild in physical distress outside his home on the Onion Lake Cree Nation.

EMS and responding personnel tried life saving measures, however they were unsuccessful and Crosschild was pronounced dead at hospital.

A 20 year-old man has been remanded, and is charged with second degree murder and breach of recognizance.

He is to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court on Sunday.