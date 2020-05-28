Suspect in alleged racist attack on 15-year-old boy in Saskatoon charged with assault
Photo of James Mahoney Park in Saskatoon where Nelson's 15-year-old son was allegedly attacked (Chad Leroux/CTV Saskatoon)
Saskatoon police have charged a 40-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old boy on his bike.
The youth was able to get away to safety, and was not seriously physically injured, police say.
The boy’s father told CTV News the incident happened at James Mahoney Park last Friday.
He said the accused yelled racist taunts at his son, then chased and attacked him.
The suspect, charged with assault, is to appear in court on Aug. 13.