Saskatoon police are searching for a suspect after a crash Thursday morning that began as a report of a stolen truck.

Around 6:45 a.m., police received a report of a truck that had just been stolen in the 800 block of Hunter Road, police said in a news release. The vehicle had been left running with the keys inside.

Police found the truck a short time later heading westbound on Parkdale Road and followed it at a distance. They observed the suspect obeying all the rules of the road.

Without warning, the suspect jumped out of the truck as it was going around 50 kilometres per hour. The empty truck continued on and crashed into a city transit bus that was going southbound on Acadia Drive, police say.

The driver and passenger on the bus were uninjured.

A K9 track was unsuccessful in finding the suspect.