Two women have been charged after a case of unlawful confinement Wednesday afternoon, Saskatoon police say.

Around 3:30 p.m. patrol officers were dispatched to an apartment suite in the 400 block of Avenue B North to check on the welfare of a woman after it was reported she may have been unlawfully confined.

Officers found a 20-year-old woman who had been assaulted, suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Another 20-year-old woman was arrested inside the suite without incident and has been charged with assault and unlawful confinement, police say.

A third woman has also been charged but she fled the scene before police could arrest her.

The SPS Guns and Gangs Unit is continuing to investigate.