A man is barricaded inside a home in Saskatoon’s Holliston area after police say he damaged a city grader and interfered with a city street sweeper before evading officers.

Police first responded to the incident at 7:30 a.m. The man reportedly threw something at the grader — what police say appeared to be an incendiary device — and then tried to damage the grader with a baseball bat.

It’s unclear if the grader started on fire, but police said in a news release the grader’s operator fled the scene unharmed.

The man, a short time later, then tried to interfere with a street sweeper that was called to clear debris from the grader damage, but responding officers were unable to take him into custody.

He has been barricaded inside his home on the 1500 block of Hilliard Street East since at least 3 p.m., according to police.

Officers do not yet know if the man is in possession of any weapons, but tactical unit officers, crisis negotiators, police dogs, patrol officers and firefighters are on scene.

The public is asked to avoid the area.