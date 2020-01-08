SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are searching for a male suspect following an armed robbery early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m., patrol members were dispatched to a convenience store in the 2300 block of 33rd Street West where a male suspect entered the store demanding cigarettes and cash while threatening an employee.

The suspect brandished a meat cleaver and smashed a glass cooler door during the incident, police say. No one was injured.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes in a black bag. A canine track was unsuccessful.

The suspect was wearing a fur hat with the ear flaps down. He had on blue coveralls with yellow reflectors on the front, back and legs. He was also wearing black mittens and black boots.