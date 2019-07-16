

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a male responsible for an armed robbery Tuesday morning.

Patrol officers were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to a convenience store in the 200 block of Pendygrasse Road for a robbery that had just occurred, police say.

Upon arrival, officers located an employee suffering from serious injuries. The 20-year-old man was transported to hospital.

Officers learned that at 2:16 a.m., a male suspect entered the store, attempted to make a purchase, then exited the store.

The suspect returned at 2:25 a.m., with his face concealed. He was also carrying a pipe with a blade taped on the end of it. He assaulted the victim behind the till before fleeing on foot, police say.

The suspect is described as being in his late teens to early twenties, about five-foot-seven and wearing a black bunnyhug with red lettering on the back and left sleeve. He was also wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat and a black balaclava over his face, police say.