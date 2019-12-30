SASKATOON -- La Loche RCMP on Sunday arrested a 32-year-old man wanted in an incident Dec. 21 in which a constable was dragged by a car.

Colin Evan Lemaigre is charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, failing to stop when pursued by police, dangerous driving and obsttcuting a peace officer, RCMP say.

He made his first appearance in La Loche Provincial Court Monday morning.

The incident happened during a traffic stop on Highway 155 south of La Loche, according to RCMP.

While the officer was speaking with the driver of the car, it sped away.

The constable, whose patrol jacket became snagged on the inside of the car, was dragged 50 to 100 metres before coming free.

The officer was injured but has since returned to work.