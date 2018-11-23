

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Public Library is sharing what it says people want in a potential new downtown library.

The library collected comments from close to 2,000 city residents this spring.

Respondents told the library they’re looking for a modern, welcoming building with a variety of spaces to gather.

Access to technology and a large collection of books are also on the wish list.

Library administration says there’s a need for a new library because the city’s aging downtown Frances Morrison branch wasn’t built with a city of Saskatoon’s current size or modern technology in mind.

The 2019 preliminary city budget proposes earmarking around $500,000 to develop a new central library plan, but that could change as council will start to pore over the budget next week.