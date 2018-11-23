Survey shows people want library to be modern, welcoming building
The Frances Morrison Library has hired two social workers, as an effort to help people who turn to the library for shelter and security.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 3:19PM CST
The Saskatoon Public Library is sharing what it says people want in a potential new downtown library.
The library collected comments from close to 2,000 city residents this spring.
Respondents told the library they’re looking for a modern, welcoming building with a variety of spaces to gather.
Access to technology and a large collection of books are also on the wish list.
Library administration says there’s a need for a new library because the city’s aging downtown Frances Morrison branch wasn’t built with a city of Saskatoon’s current size or modern technology in mind.
The 2019 preliminary city budget proposes earmarking around $500,000 to develop a new central library plan, but that could change as council will start to pore over the budget next week.