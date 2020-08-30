SASKATOON -- Curling is set to return to Saskatchewan this fall, but curlers will be following a slightly different rulebook.

CURLSASK released its return-to-curling guidelines on Thursday after months of planning to ensure a safe return to the ice amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our first priority is a safe season, this is non-negotiable but keeping in mind our desire for as close to a normal season as possible. Curling has always been an accessible sport that people of all ages and abilities can participate in,” said Ashley Howard, CURLSASK executive director in a news release.

The guidelines centre around physical distancing, efficient contact-tracing in the event of an outbreak, implementing safety measures, and enhanced cleaning protocols, the release said.

One of the biggest changes for the 2020-2021 curling season is going to be to sweeping.

CURLSASK will be following Curling Canada’s guidelines to have only one sweeper in recreational play instead of two in order to “maintain the maximum safety of all curlers in Saskatchewan,” according to the CURLSASK guidelines.

Players on opposing teams and people on other sheets are expected to maintain a minimum of six feet between each other.

CURLSASK also said a maximum of 10 people per sheet are allowed on the ice at a time, and all curlers are expected to maintain physical distancing and avoid prolonged contact with others.

The release said curling is well-positioned to return to the ice this fall as it is a non-contact sport with small teams, adding that each sheet of curling ice is roughly 2,000 square feet or 250 square feet per player, allowing for little contact between players.

Saskatchewan curling rinks got the green light to open as of July 6 as part of phase 4.3 of the province’s reopening plan after being forced to close in mid-March due to COVID-19.

The release said CURLSASK held a series of town halls with its member clubs to incorporate their feedback into the return to curling plan.

According to a survey of member clubs, 90 per cent of curlers are willing to return to the sport this year, the release said.

“While COVID-19 is a challenge for our sport, I am confident we can return to the sport we love in the 2020-2021 season and I thank each individual curler for their patience as we adapt to the new normal,” Howard said.