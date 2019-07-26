

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP on Friday released surveillance footage of two murder suspects in at a hardware store in Meadow Lake.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are suspects in three murders in British Columbia.

On Tuesday, Saskatchewan RCMP said McLeod and Schmegelsky were seen in Meadow Lake on Sunday.

Over the past week, heavily armed police officers from across the country have descended on the northern community of Gillam, Man., as authorities believe the pair has fled into the thick, swampy and buggy wilderness that surrounds the community.

RCMP say the suspects should not be approached if seen and instead to call 911 or local police immediately.