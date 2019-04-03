After the shock of an 11-month-old girl’s death Sunday evening, community organizations are stepping in to help those affected by the tragedy.

The Prince Albert Grand Council and the Community Crisis Response Team are offering support services.

The girl died Sunday evening after being struck by a truck at low speed in the parking lot of the Art Hauser Center in Prince Albert, police say.

Police and paramedics responded to a call at the Art Hauser Centre parking lot, where the PAGC Senator’s Cup was happening inside. The girl was taken to hospital where she died from her injuries.

PAGC partnered with the CCRT to hold three debriefing sessions on Tuesday to help community members and first responders work through the trauma of Sunday’s incident.

“If [the Community Crisis Response Team is] able to have them work through those feelings and work through that trauma, it will lessen the impact,” Alison Elsner, Coordinator for Prince Albert Police Victim Services said. “It’s important to share these experiences instead of holding them in.”

Many of the players and viewers that attended the arena last weekend travelled from outside of Prince Albert. Elsner said for those who live outside of the city there are Victim Services available province-wide and she can connect people with the necessary services in their community.

A family member of the girl who died says the loss has affected many people and the family has received messages of love and support from across Saskatchewan and Alberta.

PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte attended the final game taking the time to pray and smudge in honour of the lost life before the game began.

Police and the Coroner’s officer are still investigating the incident.