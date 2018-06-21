Business groups voiced support and concerns about the city’s plan for bus rapid transit.

The proposed bus rapid transit (BRT) system will have main lines on 22nd Street, 8th Street, Preston Avenue and Idylwyld Drive. Synchronized traffic signals will align with the bus schedule for faster service. The plan also calls for dedicated bus lanes on College Drive, Third Avenue and Broadway Avenue.

At a meeting at City Hall Wednesday, almost all were in favor of the concept for the bus rapid transit plan. However, there are concerns. The Executive Director of the Downtown Business Improvement District suggested First Avenue would be a better option than Third Avenue for dedicated bus lanes downtown.

"First Avenue, we think better supports those changes and the goals for densification along that corridor and further connections between downtown and Riversdale,” said Brent Penner.

On Broadway Avenue, the BRT plan calls for dedicated lanes in the center of the road, with one lane for traffic on each side. Some are concerned that it would hurt Broadway’s pedestrian-friendly layout and ambience. There are also worries about the large amount of construction and whether dedicated lanes are even needed.

"We potentially suggest that maybe a dedicated running lane could be phased in in five to ten years when the ridership increases,” said DeeAnn Mercier, with the Broadway Business Improvement District. “But right now the ridership doesn't warrant that amount of investment.”

A few city councilors asked for more information about whether some of the routes should be changed.

The cost of the plan is estimated at 120 million dollars. It’s also not known how much may be covered by other levels of government.

The BRT plan can still be revised as it has to be approved by city council before moving forward.