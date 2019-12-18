SASKATOON -- The supplier of a steel lift that fell and killed a 21-year-old man during the construction of Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital is asking for an acquittal.

Eric Ndayishimiye died in July 2016 when a lift toppled and landed on him.

The trial against two contractors, Banff Constructors Limited and Alberta equipment supplier Pilosio Canada Inc., resumed Wednesday in Saskatoon Provincial Court.

Pilosio is charged under the Saskatchewan Employment Act with being a supplier that failed to ensure its equipment was safe.

The lawyer representing Pilosio submitted an application for a direct verdict of acquittal on the basis that no reasonable jury or judge in this matter could return a verdict of guilty.

Banff Constructors Ltd., is charged under the Occupational Health and Safety Act as being an employer that failed to make arrangements for the use, handling and transport of trolleys in a manner that protects the health and safety of workers.

The company faces a second charge under the act relating to not giving instruction, training and supervision necessary to protect employees.

Jordan Daniels, an employee with Banff Constructors Ltd., testified in August that he was told to be careful using the steel cart, but had little instruction on how to use it other than by watching and learning.