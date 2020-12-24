Advertisement
'Super frustrating' Saskatoon water restrictions may be lifted Thursday night: Mayor
Steam rises above the South Saskatchewan River near the Broadway Bridge Feb. 21, 2015.
SASKATOON -- Water restrictions for Saskatoon remained in place Thursday evening.
“I know this is a super frustrating way to end this year of many challenges,” Mayor Charlie Clark said on Twitter.
“Crews are ensuring we have the water capacity we need in order to lift restrictions. We hope this is done tonight.”
In another Twitter post, the city said the restrictions would be in place until 8 p.m.
Residents must limit their water use to essential activities such as cooking, hand washing and keeping surfaces clean and short showers.
Due to large amounts of sanding in the river, the primary intake of the Water Treatment Plant has been significantly impacted, which is also affecting filtration capacity, according to a news release.
“The plant is switching to the backup intake on site and making adjustments at the water treatment plant to return them to normal operating conditions,” the release said.
“This change is more effective at lower flow rates and that is why we are requesting residents and business to limit their water use. We are hopeful we will be able to have the upset conditions resolved in the next six hours.”
The city says water quality is not affected.