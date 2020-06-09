Advertisement
Sunshine to start, with clouds building later this morning: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, June 9, 2020 5:58AM CST
SASKATOON -- Scattered showers mix across sections of Saskatchewan, but there’s only a small chance we’ll see any moisture in the Bridge City, closer to supper time.
Temperatures will creep back into the 20’s, with a warmer trend developing as we near the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 20 C
Evening: 19 C
Wednesday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 7 C
Afternoon High: 21 C
Thursday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 8 C
Afternoon High: 21 C