SASKATOON -- Temperatures push back into the high twenties today, with a humidex value making it feel like 30.

Beware the rays, as the UV Index hit double digits (10: Very High.) As midnight approaches, so too does a low pressure system with a band of showers or thundershowers roaring across our North Central region.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 26

Evening: 24

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 25

Saturday – PM Thunderstorms

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21