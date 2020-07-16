Advertisement
Sunshine helps to heat things up Thursday: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, July 16, 2020 6:03AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures push back into the high twenties today, with a humidex value making it feel like 30.
Beware the rays, as the UV Index hit double digits (10: Very High.) As midnight approaches, so too does a low pressure system with a band of showers or thundershowers roaring across our North Central region.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 26
Evening: 24
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 15
Afternoon High: 25
Saturday – PM Thunderstorms
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 21