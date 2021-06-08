Advertisement
Sunshine greets us early, but grey skies loom as the day gets going: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, June 8, 2021 6:03AM CST
SASKATOON -- Decent temperatures drive across the prairies again, as we should climb into the low to mid-twenties this afternoon.
Showers slide in from the south, bringing more moisture across the lower third of the province, and into our region tonight.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Sun / PM Cloud
Evening: 21
Wednesday – Morning Showers
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 25
Thursday – T-Storm Risk
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 24