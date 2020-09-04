SASKATOON -- Expect some afternoon clouds to push across an otherwise blue sky as we head into the long weekend.

Pleasant temperatures guide through today and tomorrow with cooler air advancing Sunday.

By Monday it may feel a little bit laborious to be outside, especially overnight as temperatures are expected to bottom out below the freezing point.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

· Today – Mostly Sunny.

· High: 22

· Evening: 21

· 9pm: 16

· Saturday – Partly Cloudy.

· Morning Low: 8

· Afternoon High: 25

· Sunday – Cloudy.

· Morning Low: 9

· Afternoon High: 16