SASKATOON -- Temperatures once again pop into the twenties Monday, but it’ll be a mixed bag as far as what to expect.

Clouds will push past, with a 30% chance of showers. Moderate winds and a “very high” UV index are part of our Tuesday forecast. More pronounced precipitation pushes into the province tomorrow and Thursday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Clouds / PM Sun

High: 23 C

Evening: 22 C

Wednesday – Scattered Thunderstorms / Wind

Morning Low: 10 C

Afternoon High: 20 C

Thursday – AM Showers / Wind

Morning Low: 13 C

Afternoon High: 23 C