Sunshine, clouds and the risk of rain - we could see it all: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020 5:59AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures once again pop into the twenties Monday, but it’ll be a mixed bag as far as what to expect.
Clouds will push past, with a 30% chance of showers. Moderate winds and a “very high” UV index are part of our Tuesday forecast. More pronounced precipitation pushes into the province tomorrow and Thursday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Clouds / PM Sun
High: 23 C
Evening: 22 C
Wednesday – Scattered Thunderstorms / Wind
Morning Low: 10 C
Afternoon High: 20 C
Thursday – AM Showers / Wind
Morning Low: 13 C
Afternoon High: 23 C