Sunshine and warm air to kick off the week: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, May 25, 2020 5:52AM CST
SASKATOON -- Blue skies last into the afternoon, with some clouds developing later in the day.
Tuesday a different set of cloud coverage arrives, with some showers carrying us into the middle of the work week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 24 C
Evening: 23 C
Tuesday – Scattered Thunderstorms
Morning Low: 12 C
Afternoon High: 18 C
Wednesday – Scattered Thunderstorms / Wind
Morning Low: 8 C
Afternoon High: 16 C