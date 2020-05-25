SASKATOON -- Blue skies last into the afternoon, with some clouds developing later in the day.

Tuesday a different set of cloud coverage arrives, with some showers carrying us into the middle of the work week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 24 C

Evening: 23 C

Tuesday – Scattered Thunderstorms

Morning Low: 12 C

Afternoon High: 18 C

Wednesday – Scattered Thunderstorms / Wind

Morning Low: 8 C

Afternoon High: 16 C