SASKATOON -- Highs are expected to reach into the mid-to-high twenties Thursday and Friday with moderate winds.

A warm front tied to a low pressure system pushing across the Southern Arctic gets the credit for the warm air flooding into Saskatchewan.

Enjoy it now, as the weekend looks to be a different story.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: 25

Evening: 24

Friday –Sunny

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 28

Saturday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 15