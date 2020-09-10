Advertisement
Sunshine and heat take center stage over the next two days: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, September 10, 2020 5:48AM CST
SASKATOON -- Highs are expected to reach into the mid-to-high twenties Thursday and Friday with moderate winds.
A warm front tied to a low pressure system pushing across the Southern Arctic gets the credit for the warm air flooding into Saskatchewan.
Enjoy it now, as the weekend looks to be a different story.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny
High: 25
Evening: 24
Friday –Sunny
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 28
Saturday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 15