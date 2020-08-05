SASKATOON -- Heat warnings have been issued in our region, with the next two days seeing a significant spike in temperatures.

Ensure you’re staying hydrated in the blazing sun, as heat stroke is a real concern. Things should cool by the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: 29

Evening: 28

Thursday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 32

Friday – Partly Cloudy / Wind

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 26