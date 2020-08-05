Advertisement
Sunshine and heat return: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, August 5, 2020 6:29AM CST
SASKATOON -- Heat warnings have been issued in our region, with the next two days seeing a significant spike in temperatures.
Ensure you’re staying hydrated in the blazing sun, as heat stroke is a real concern. Things should cool by the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny
High: 29
Evening: 28
Thursday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 32
Friday – Partly Cloudy / Wind
Morning Low: 17
Afternoon High: 26