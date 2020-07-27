Advertisement
Sunshine and heat return full force today: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, July 27, 2020 8:09AM CST
SASKTOON -- A ridge of high pressure moving across the Prairies has pushed the clouds away, leaving nothing but summer sun.
Be wary of the UV, which is 8 (Very high) on the scale today.
The rest of the week looks to be even hotter as temperatures soar back into the 30s tomorrow.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- · Today – Sunny.
- · High: 28
- · Evening: 27
- · 9pm: 22
- · Tuesday – Mostly Sunny.
- · Morning Low: 13
- · Afternoon High: 31
- · Wednesday – Sunny.
- · Morning Low: 17
- · Afternoon High: 33
