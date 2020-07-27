SASKTOON -- A ridge of high pressure moving across the Prairies has pushed the clouds away, leaving nothing but summer sun.

Be wary of the UV, which is 8 (Very high) on the scale today.

The rest of the week looks to be even hotter as temperatures soar back into the 30s tomorrow.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

  • · Today – Sunny.
  • · High: 28
  • · Evening: 27
  • · 9pm: 22
  • · Tuesday – Mostly Sunny.
  • · Morning Low: 13
  • · Afternoon High: 31
  • · Wednesday – Sunny.
  • · Morning Low: 17
  • · Afternoon High: 33
  •   