Sunny skies greet us: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, May 7, 2020 6:08AM CST
Published Thursday, May 7, 2020 6:08AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures sit just warmer than the seasonal average would dictate, with a UV Index of 7, or High.
By Friday morning clouds push in as a cool, wet weekend looks to be on our doorstep.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 18 C
Evening: 17 C
Friday – PM Showers / Wind
Morning Low: 4 C
Afternoon High: 14 C
Saturday – PM Showers
Morning Low: 0 C
Afternoon High: 9 C