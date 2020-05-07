SASKATOON -- Temperatures sit just warmer than the seasonal average would dictate, with a UV Index of 7, or High.

By Friday morning clouds push in as a cool, wet weekend looks to be on our doorstep.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 18 C

Evening: 17 C

Friday – PM Showers / Wind

Morning Low: 4 C

Afternoon High: 14 C

Saturday – PM Showers

Morning Low: 0 C

Afternoon High: 9 C