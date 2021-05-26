Advertisement
Sunny skies dry up the rain: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021 10:24AM CST
Delta Hotels Bessborough is pictured Aug. 18, 2020. (Pat McKay/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- After heavy rainfall during the long weekend, and some light drizzle Tuesday, things should dry up in Saskatoon and area over the next few days. We can expect sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday, with daytime highs in the mid-to-high teens.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mainly Sunny
High: 12
Evening: 2
Thursday – Sunny
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 19
Friday – Light Rain
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 18