SASKATOON -- After heavy rainfall during the long weekend, and some light drizzle Tuesday, things should dry up in Saskatoon and area over the next few days. We can expect sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday, with daytime highs in the mid-to-high teens.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mainly Sunny

High: 12

Evening: 2

Thursday – Sunny

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19

Friday – Light Rain

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18