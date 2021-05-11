Advertisement
Sunny skies and warm, dry temperatures: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, May 11, 2021 7:52AM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- Many producers are keeping their fingers crossed for any kind of moisture, but there’s none on the horizon in Saskatoon and area any time soon.
We can expect afternoon highs around 20 degrees through to the weekend, and overnight lows staying well above the freezing point. There is a small chance of rain showers Saturday evening into Sunday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mainly Sunny
High: 19
Evening: 5
Wednesday – Mainly Sunny
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 20
Thursday – Cloudy
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 21