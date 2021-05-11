SASKATOON -- Many producers are keeping their fingers crossed for any kind of moisture, but there’s none on the horizon in Saskatoon and area any time soon.

We can expect afternoon highs around 20 degrees through to the weekend, and overnight lows staying well above the freezing point. There is a small chance of rain showers Saturday evening into Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mainly Sunny

High: 19

Evening: 5

Wednesday – Mainly Sunny

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday – Cloudy

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21