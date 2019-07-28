

CTV Saskatoon





A man has been arrested after a stabbing sent a 33-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Ave. J S. around 1:40 a.m. and found the injured 33-year-old man. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old suspect was found nearby and arrested without incident. He will appear before a Justice of the Peace on Sunday evening.

Police are still looking for two women who may have been involved, but there is no description available at the moment.

The Targeted Enforcement Unit will be continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.