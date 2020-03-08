SASKATOON -- A man is in hospital after he was shot early on Sunday morning, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.

Police responded to the 900 block of 8 St. E around 4:15 a.m., after reports of a shooting.

They found the man injured and he was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Traffic restrictions will remain in place in the area while police continue investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.