Sunday fire deemed suspicious: Fire department
A Sunday garage fire was quickly put out and no one was injured. (Courtesy: Saskatoon Fire Department)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 10:56AM CST
A suspicious Sunday evening garage fire on Vancouver Ave S. caused an estimated $10,000, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.
The department received a call at 6:30 p.m. of a chair on fire in an alley behind 201 Vancouver Ave S.
A second call said the fire had spread to the garage and when crews arrived they found smoke and flames.
The fire was quickly put out and no one was injured.
A fire investigator determined the fire to be suspicions.