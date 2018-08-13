

CTV Saskatoon





A suspicious Sunday evening garage fire on Vancouver Ave S. caused an estimated $10,000, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.

The department received a call at 6:30 p.m. of a chair on fire in an alley behind 201 Vancouver Ave S.

A second call said the fire had spread to the garage and when crews arrived they found smoke and flames.

The fire was quickly put out and no one was injured.

A fire investigator determined the fire to be suspicions.