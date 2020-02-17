SASKATOON -- The Swicheniuk family took the opportunity to participate in a public skate with the Saskatoon Blades as a way to make some new memories on Family Day.

"Sun’s shining, it’s a little cold but it’s a great way to spend some time with the family," Lee Swicheniuk said as he and his family prepared to lace up.

Blades forward Alex Morozoff said he looks forward to events like this. He enjoys meeting with the fans, but he also gets to enjoy the holiday in his home town.

"It’s awesome to see all the families come out. It’s a beautiful day, we get to interact with our fans today, it’s awesome.”

For those who didn’t feel like hitting the ice there was face painting, balloon animals and a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the park.

The public skate was just one of many events taking place across Saskatoon.

In Lawson Heights the Neighbourhood Church hosted its second annual free Family Day winter carnival, featuring pony rides, a petting zoo, bouncy castles and appearances by some popular characters such as Elsa from Frozen.

Organizers said it took nearly an hour last year before people started showing up, but this year there was a line-up of more than 50 people a half-hour in advance.

"We’ve already served 1,000 kids. That’s not even the parents and aunts and uncles and the grandparents. Just 1,000 kids so far have come through the bouncy castles," pastor Yasmin Chick said, thrilled to see the overwhelming turnout.

The Remai Modern Art Gallery also saw high numbers of people through its doors after allowing the public to experience their exhibits for free.

More than 300 people showed up within the first half-hour of the Remai’s doors opening.